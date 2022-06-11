At least 2 fights break out outside Boston arena after Warriors beat Celtics in Game 4

BOSTON (KGO) -- While Warriors fans are excited about the Dubs' Game 4 Finals victory, some drama in Boston Friday night after at least two fights broke out outside TD Garden as fans were exiting the arena.It doesn't appear as though anyone was hurt.As our crew was outside TD Garden, not one but two fights broke out right in front of them as people were leaving the arena. A number of Boston police officers jumped in to break it up.ABC7 News hasn't received any reports of any injuries but did see at least two people detained by police. We were unable to confirm the circumstances around the fight, but it didn't appear to be between rival fans.ABC7 News has reached out to BostonpPolice for details but have yet to hear back.