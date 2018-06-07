Nearly 50,000 pounds of illegal fireworks found in Northern California

In Oakland, hazmat teams, the bomb squad, and Cal Fire raided a building with explosive material inside.In five other cities, authorities seized 25 tons of illegal fireworks and arrested seven people.Shane Cunningham is from Cal Fire and says, "These suspects have been illegally importing, transporting, storing, distributing and selling these products these dangerous products throughout California."ATF agents were in this quiet neighborhood in Walnut Creek, arresting Jack Schroll and his wife, Tonya.Authorities say the couple, in their sixties, are also part of this elaborate illegal fireworks ring.It took two weeks to arrest everyone. ATF agents were at the Schroll's house four times in one week. Inside they found more fireworks, explosive devices and a MAC 10 assault weapon.Alex Berceua is a neighbor. He said, "That's terrifying and shocking I can't believe an assault rifle too that's wow."Tonya Schroll works as a bookkeeper while Jack repairs cars in Oakland.He's also really into Burning Man.Ron Stokes has lived next door since 1993 and said, "I know he had a lot of things over there for Burning Man. He has a cool jet powered flamethrower that he built years ago."Investigators believe the ring has been running for 30 years.