Nearly 50,000 pounds of illegal fireworks found in Northern California

EMBED </>More Videos

In Oakland, hazmat teams, the bomb squad, and Cal Fire raided a building with explosive material inside. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
In Oakland, hazmat teams, the bomb squad, and Cal Fire raided a building with explosive material inside.

In five other cities, authorities seized 25 tons of illegal fireworks and arrested seven people.

Shane Cunningham is from Cal Fire and says, "These suspects have been illegally importing, transporting, storing, distributing and selling these products these dangerous products throughout California."

RELATED: 49,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized statewide, including in Bay Area

ATF agents were in this quiet neighborhood in Walnut Creek, arresting Jack Schroll and his wife, Tonya.

Authorities say the couple, in their sixties, are also part of this elaborate illegal fireworks ring.

It took two weeks to arrest everyone. ATF agents were at the Schroll's house four times in one week. Inside they found more fireworks, explosive devices and a MAC 10 assault weapon.

Alex Berceua is a neighbor. He said, "That's terrifying and shocking I can't believe an assault rifle too that's wow."

Tonya Schroll works as a bookkeeper while Jack repairs cars in Oakland.

RELATED: Illegal fireworks blamed for multiple Oakland fires

He's also really into Burning Man.

Ron Stokes has lived next door since 1993 and said, "I know he had a lot of things over there for Burning Man. He has a cool jet powered flamethrower that he built years ago."

Investigators believe the ring has been running for 30 years.

For more stories, photos, and video on fireworks and firework related-issues, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fireworksfirefirefightersfire safetycrimeOPDinvestigationOakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News