On The Red Carpet: What to watch in June on TV, streaming

What to watch in June on TV, streaming

On The Red Carpet has your first look at what's coming to TV and streaming this June.

There are so many great new shows and movies to enjoy this month, including the new "Star Wars" show, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," which you can stream on Disney+ right now.

MORE | Bringing the 'Empire' back with new 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Disney+ series
In the new Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Ewan McGregor returns to the role he played in the three "Star Wars" prequels.



New in movie theaters in June - Disney Pixar's "Lightyear." It's the origin story of everyone's favorite space ranger who, it turns out, wasn't always a toy.

The latest TV show from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is "Ms. Marvel." The six-episode series debuting on Disney+ is one the whole family can get behind. "Ms. Marvel" hits Disney+ on June 8.

Over on Hulu, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return for season 2 of Hulu's most-watched comedy of all time -- "Only Murders in the Building." This season, they have a new murder case to solve, but the three of them are among the top suspects. New episodes will be released each week beginning June 28.

We also take a look at Jeff Bridges' action-packed series, "The Old Man."

Plus, we have some very entertaining ways to celebrate Pride Month.

You'll also hear from the stars of "The Orville," and we'll take you to the premiere of "The Bob's Burgers Movie."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+, Freeform, Hulu, National Geographic, ESPN and this ABC station.
