Hello, 2024! San Francisco gets ready to ring in the new year

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is ready to wring out the old and ring in the new year.

Fireworks will light up the skies over San Francisco's waterfront at midnight.

"Spectacular as always. We do our best to amaze," said Pat Dyas from Pyro Spectaculars by Souza.

Pyrotechnics expert Dyas says his crew was busy loading mortar shells on a barge for the New Year's Eve fireworks show. They'll be launched about a thousand feet from the Ferry Building. Dyas believes the weather will cooperate.

"It just seems like, given the fact we get fog, it seems like people of San Francisco appreciate what we do more, especially when we have good weather," Dyas said

This week, ABC7 News obtained a threat assessment from the FBI, flagging San Francisco as an "attractive target" for would-be attackers, due to planned New Year's Eve celebrations. Police officals say while there is no credible threat, the department is prepared.

"There'll be additional officers out at venues, like the fireworks show at Embarcadero. We'll have officers out around the city," said Assistant SFPD Chief David Lazar.

An early "Noon Year's Eve" celebration was hosted by the Warriors at Thrive City for families who can't stay up until midnight.

Best of 2023: ABC7 anchors and reporters share favorite Building a Better Bay Area stories

An ancient Bell was chiming inside the Asian Art Museum, a New Year's Eve tradition for 38 years. The public was invited to ring the bell. According to Buddhist teachings, the bell is rung more than 100 times before midnight to purge vices and bad luck.

"So on New Year's Eve, you will ring the bell 109 times as a time of reflection and let it all go," said Eri Takahashi from Oakland Zen Center.

Many hope that 2024 brings good things.

"I hope we are healthy and have a wonderful new year," said Shelly Zheu.

