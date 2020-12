New Year's Eve forecast: Bay Area to end 2020 with rain

Today is our sunniest🌞 day.

A series of storms🌧️ starts tomorrow.

Here's your 7 day forecast.#BayArea #Update https://t.co/X6Ghes5ob1 — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 29, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Savor the sun and dry weather on Tuesday because a series of storms are heading to the Bay Area to usher in the new year.Meteorologist Mike Nicco says rain is starting on Wednesday evening and is here to stay until Thursday morning.The upcoming scattered light shower ranks a "one" on the Storm Impact Scale "We'll see some cloud cover Wednesday morning, then a sandwich of sunshine during the mid-afternoon, before the showers, light to moderate, move into the North Bay during the evening commute and move slightly southward."It will be a slippery commute on Thursday morning and Nicco says hydroplaning is a moderate concern for drivers."It's a nice little soak to end 2020," Nicco says.Nicco's forecast says wet weather is only expected in the morning so it shouldn't impact your New Year's Eve celebrations later in the day.See more stories and videos about the weather here.