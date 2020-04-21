Sports

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez might want to buy the NY Mets

QUEENS, New York -- Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez could soon be the newest owners of the New York Mets.

Variety is reporting the celebrity couple is working with J.P. Morgan to raise funds for a bid to purchase the team.

A-Rod and J-Lo's net worth is reportedly around $700 million.

Back in December, the Wilpon family had a deal to sell the Mets to hedge fund titan Steve Cohen for $2.6 billion, but the deal fell apart.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew yorkjennifer lopezalex rodrigueznew york mets
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: College admissions experts give advice amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom speaks ahead of update on reopening California
Workers push to close supermarkets claiming customers not following COVID-19 rules
Coronavirus updates: City of Pacifica kicking out visitors
LabCorp at-home COVID-19 test kit authorized by FDA for use
Puppy stolen from ER nurse's home in Concord
Show More
Exclusive: Bay Area thieves prey on those sheltering-at-home by stealing tires
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Map of SF shows neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19
SF woman speaks out about violent confrontation amid shelter-in-place order
More TOP STORIES News