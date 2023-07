Damar Hamlin suited up and played in his first Buffalo Bills practice since his cardiac arrest in January.

Damar Hamlin takes another step in comeback as he puts on pads at Buffalo Bills practice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -- Damar Hamlin took another step in his comeback as he donned pads for a Buffalo Bills practice for the first time since his cardiac arrest, CNN reported.

Bills players put on the pads Monday for the first time during training camp as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season.

SEE ALSO: Damar Hamlin opens up about his 'remarkable' recovery in GMA interview

On Jan. 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and appearing to be hit with a helmet in his chest during the first quarter of the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CPR was performed on Hamlin when he lost his pulse and needed to be revived through resuscitation and defibrillation.

RELATED: 'Fear is a choice': Damar Hamlin talks about being cleared to play

Hamlin was cleared to resume football activities after it was determined that his cardiac arrest was caused by commotio cordis, which can occur when severe trauma to the chest disrupts the heart's electrical charge and causes dangerous fibrillations.

Last week, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Hamlin would be a "full go" at the team's training camp and that the Bills would go at his cadence.

SEE THIS: NFL player Damar Hamlin's collapse highlights importance of knowing CPR

The-CNN-Wire & 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.