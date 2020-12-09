feel good

News anchor at ABC 7 Chicago wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence

By Tanja Babich
CHICAGO -- Tanja Babich, a morning news anchor at our sister station in Chicago, wore her glasses last week to make a point, and it's one that appears to have resonated across the country.

Babich, at the end of Friday's morning show, thanked those who had reached out throughout the week to say they liked seeing her in glasses. She explained that one of her daughters wasn't wearing her glasses because she was worried about what people in her class would say or think about her.

"So in a gesture of solidarity, I've been wearing mine all week to make this point: Whatever people say or think about you is none of your business. Just be yourself, authentically and unapologetically, the rest will work itself out," she said.

Babich's morning team joined her in wearing their glasses after her statement Friday morning.

Since then, the Chicago Tribune, Washington Post and more have picked up Babich's story.
