Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give California COVID-19 update

By Alix Martichoux
Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference Monday at noon to give an update on the state's climbing coronavirus cases.

We'll be streaming the press conference live at noon. Check back to watch and read updates.

As he continues to encourage Californians to avoid mixing and stay home as much as possible, Newsom will likely face questions about attending a birthday party at French Laundry in Yountville (Napa County).

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says he shouldn't have attended birthday party at French Laundry amid COVID-19 surge

The governor's office has confirmed the dinner on Nov. 6 was for one of Newsom's political advisers and included families from several different households. The party reportedly had 12 or more people from different households. It's the type of gathering Newsom has been imploring Californians to avoid.

Gov. Newsom issued a statement last week, saying, "While our family followed the restaurant's health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner."

Several California counties were moved to more restrictive tiers in the state's reopening framework last week. Even more counties are expected to face stricter reopening rules Tuesday, when new tier assignments are announced.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicrestaurantreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19 updates: Solano Co. at risk of moving backward to purple tier
COVID-19 updates: Moderna vaccine shows early success in US tests
Will travelers follow CA's new 14-day quarantine advisory?
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Biden to address economy plans as COVID-19 pandemic rages
Will travelers follow CA's new 14-day quarantine advisory?
Demand for more COVID-19 test sites grow as cases surge in SF
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
65 COVID-19 cases in WHO Geneva staff, according to email
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
Show More
Harmful chemicals spill into Petaluma River
COVID-19 updates: Moderna vaccine shows early success in US tests
This CA desert town is on sale for $2.75M
Bay Area parents see uptick in children bicycle thefts
AccuWeather forecast: Warmest day of week ahead of rain
More TOP STORIES News