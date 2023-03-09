  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Coronavirus

Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19, his office says

KGO logo
Thursday, March 9, 2023 6:38AM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday night.

Deputy Communications Director Alex Stack says Newsom is exhibiting "mild symptoms," while First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tested negative.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The governor will work remotely and self-isolate, in accordance with California Department of Public Health's guidance.

This is the second time in less than a year Newsom tested positive for COVID-19. He last tested positive in May of 2022 having "mild symptoms," and was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The governor is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW