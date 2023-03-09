Gov. Newsom tests positive for COVID-19, his office says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday night.

Deputy Communications Director Alex Stack says Newsom is exhibiting "mild symptoms," while First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom tested negative.

The governor will work remotely and self-isolate, in accordance with California Department of Public Health's guidance.

This is the second time in less than a year Newsom tested positive for COVID-19. He last tested positive in May of 2022 having "mild symptoms," and was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

The governor is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.