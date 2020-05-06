Coronavirus California

California moving into Phase 2 reopening: Here's what that means for CA businesses

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled more specific guidelines businesses will have to follow if they want to reopen starting Friday.

The governor said businesses in the retail, manufacturing and logistics sectors can resume operations given they follow new rules issued by the Department of Public Health.

Retail businesses, such as book stores, clothing stores, toy stores and florists, can reopen for curbside pickup starting Friday. In order to do so, they are being asked to develop contactless payment procedures, have hand sanitizer available for employees and customers, ensure employees have proper protective gear, and ask employees to deliver goods to customers' cars when possible.

RELATED: Everything we know (and don't) about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next

Manufacturing is also allowed to start back up again as long as workers can maintain physical distance and have access to face coverings and/or gloves. Break rooms should be closed and replaced with outdoor break areas with spaced out seating, where possible.

The logistics sector, which includes warehouses and deliveries, is being asked to follow similar guidelines.

The state is working on developing guidelines that will allow office buildings, dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and outdoor museums to reopen next. Gov. Newsom teased he'll be releasing guidelines for dine-in restaurants next Tuesday, May 12.

All businesses that want to reopen will need to train employees on how to curb the spread of the disease, monitor themselves for symptoms and ask workers to stay home if they feel sick.

RELATED: 'Depression-era numbers': California's recovery from COVID-19 crisis will take years, Newsom warns

Moving forward, county officials can decide to move more quickly (or slowly) into Stage 2 of reopening than the statewide baseline. But in order to move ahead, county public health officials will have to prove they meet the following criteria:
  • No more than one new COVID-19 case per 10,000 residents in the past 14 days

  • No COVID-19 deaths in the past 14 days

  • Essential workers must have access to PPE

  • A minimum of 1.5 tests per 100,000 residents being conducted daily

  • At least 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents

  • Ability to temporarily house 15% of the county's homeless population

  • Hospitals are equipped to handle a 35% surge at minimum

  • Nursing facilities have a two-week supply of PPE

  • Continue to monitor metrics to potentially re-enact restrictions


It's not yet clear whether seven of the nine Bay Area counties will opt to follow the state's timeline or delay reopening a bit longer. Only Napa and Solano counties have said they will move into Stage 2 Friday.

