Reopening California: Is the Bay Area ready for Phase 2? Here's what every single county says

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Despite some excitement that California will begin entering into "Phase 2" of reopening later this week, it's become clearer that the Bay Area, for the most part, will not be.

ABC7 News reached out to the nine counties in the Bay Area to find out if they plan to enter into "Phase 2" on Friday, as the state order will allow. Only Napa and Solano counties said they plan to do so.

WATCH LIVE THURSDAY AT 12PM: Newsom to reveal rules for California businesses reopening Friday

Here's what every county has said about moving into phase two this week.

San Francisco County

Start "Phase 2" on Friday? No.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed said during her press briefing on Wednesday that county officials will review Governor Newsom's guidelines on Thursday, but suggested San Francisco will not be ready.

"The numbers are still going up, the number of deaths are still going up, and we have not lowered the curves," Breed said, "So we have to be mindful of that and we have to be responsbile when we look at ways to bring various industries back."

San Mateo County

Start "Phase 2" on Friday? No.

In a statement, San Mateo County Health Officer Dr. Scott Morrow told ABC7 News:

"In San Mateo County and, more broadly, the Bay Area we plan to stick to tracking progress on our five key indicators to determine when we're ready to move on to the next stage of relaxing our current shelter-in-place restrictions, which were previously proposed to be in place through the end of May. The governor made it clear that local jurisdictions can retain more health protective policies based on local conditions."

Santa Clara County

Start "Phase 2" on Friday? No.

"The county is reviewing what the governor has said and once changes are made to the state order, the county will comment as appropriate," a spokesperson said.

Alameda County

Start "Phase 2" on Friday? No.

Neetu Balram, a spokesperson for the county, told ABC7 News in an email that mid-May would likely be the earliest the county enters "Phase 2."

"Ongoing favorable results will be the deciding factors to further relaxation, and we are cautiously optimistic that we're making progress toward safely opening up to the State's allowed activities in mid-May," Balram said.

RELATED: Everything we know (and don't) about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next

Contra Costa County

Start Phase 2 on Friday? No.

"It's too soon to tell," a county official told ABC7 News. "In Contra Costa, we plan to stick to tracking progress on our five key indicators to determine when we're ready to move on to the next stage of relaxing our current shelter-in-place restrictions. The governor made it clear that local jurisdictions can retain policies more protective to public health based on local conditions."

Marin County

Start "Phase 2" on Friday? No.

In a statement, Marin County's Public Health Officer said: "We will not be making new allowances for curb-side retail this week, but will be planning toward an opening of these activities May 18th."

Sonoma County

Start "Phase 2" on Friday? No.

"No to phase two we aren't quite there yet," a county spokesperson wrote in an email to ABC7 News.

Napa County

Start "Phase 2" on Friday? Yes.

"We anticipate modifying our order to reflect the restrictions in the Governor's new order, when he issues it," Elizabeth Scott, a spokesperson for Napa County wrote in an email to ABC7 News.

Solano County

Start "Phase 2" on Friday? Yes.

In an email to ABC7 News, a Solano County official said, "At the Board meeting yesterday, the Solano County Board of Supervisors voted to have low risk activities "open" up this week. We are aiming to get out the information tomorrow. Medium risk activities would open up next week (possibly)."



RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
