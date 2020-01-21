San Francisco 49ers

Bay Area sports legends show support for 49ers at NFC Championship Game

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Some of Bay Areas biggest sports legends were seen cheering on the San Francisco 49ers at the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Some of the celebrity sightings included Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson, former San Francisco Giants star Barry Bonds and former 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

RELATED: Dick's Sporting Goods whips out fresh 49ers NFC Championship gear immediately after win over Packers

Rice also showed off his red and gold pride on his Instagram page before the game. He posted a video with words of encouragement for the team, saying it's time for the 49ers to "go and get that title."



The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the 54th Super Bowl after a victorious 37-20 win against the Green Bay Packers. The final game against the Kansas City Chiefs will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Miami.

RELATED: Super Bowl LIV: 7 things to know about San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs match-up

See more stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers here.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta clarasan francisco 49ersnfc championship gamenflbarry bondsfootballnfl playoffslevi's stadiumsuper bowl 2020u.s. & worldklay thompsonsports
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2020 NFL season projections: Chances to make Super Bowl, win division, land top draft spot, more
49ers' Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice
49ers' Raheem Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
Ranking 2020 NFL offseasons from worst to first: Barnwell on the Raiders, Saints, 49ers, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News