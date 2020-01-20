Dick's Sporting Goods whips out fresh 49ers NFC Championship gear immediately after win over Packers

San Francisco 49ers

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- 49ers fans went on a shopping spree after Sunday night's big win.

An ecstatic crowd lined up outside Dick's Sporting Goods at the Serramonte Center in Daly City.

The sports apparel store reopened and stayed open late to sell NFC Championship gear, once the 49ers sealed the deal on their trip to the Super Bowl. The special gear included sweatshirts, T-shirts, hats, pint glasses, lanyards, and pennants.

"We're getting hoodies, we're getting decals, that we put on our 49er candles that we light every game," said Heather Santos, who lives in South San Francisco.
Santos and her family left the store with armfuls of team spirit.

"Whether they're winning or losing, we are faithful. From Candlestick to Santa Clara, we are Niner fans."

The NFC championship gear is made well in advance of the game. Dick's keeps boxes, full of 49er red and gold, in the back, until the final whistle blows.

"It's all taped up, saying don't open until the win. So it's pretty special when we do get to open it up and get it all out here on the tables. We unveil it to everybody and they get to see the new design that came out," said Amy Vanderlin, the community marketing manager for Dick's Sporting Goods in the Bay Area.

Vanderlin says the losing team's gear, never to be sold, is donated to charity.

"We've been the underdogs for a while, now we're coming back! We're taking our crown back," exclaimed Maria Ridriguez of Daly City.

Dick's won't comment on sales numbers, but Vanderlin says the store will be replenishing its 49er NFC Championship gear supply until the Super Bowl.

