NFC Championship: Here's how much tickets are selling for Sunday's Lions vs. 49ers game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ticket prices are soaring ahead of the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game.
The cheapest ticket ABC7 News could find as of Friday was $520 on StubHub.
Ticketmaster's verified resale tickets started at $566.
They had several options for various sections: including VIP seats, which cost over $9,000.
And on ticket marketplace, Vivid Seats, the average price was $941 per seat.
The 49ers-Lions matchup is trending as the second-hottest NFC Championship ticket in 13 years.
