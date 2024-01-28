NFC Championship: Here's how much tickets are selling for Sunday's Lions vs. 49ers game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Ticket prices are soaring ahead of the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game.

The cheapest ticket ABC7 News could find as of Friday was $520 on StubHub.

Ticketmaster's verified resale tickets started at $566.

They had several options for various sections: including VIP seats, which cost over $9,000.

And on ticket marketplace, Vivid Seats, the average price was $941 per seat.

The 49ers-Lions matchup is trending as the second-hottest NFC Championship ticket in 13 years.

