49ers, Packers square off for NFL record 10th time in playoffs in Santa Clara

The San Francisco 49ers will face off the Green Bay Packers in the NFL playoffs divisional round this weekend at the Levi's stadium.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Monday night on ABC7, the Philadelphia Eagles takes on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final Super Wild Card game of the weekend.

The outcome may determine a future opponent for the San Francisco 49ers, but the team already knows who they'll face in the divisional round this weekend: the Green Bay Packers.

It's a matchup between two of the league's most historic franchises and everyone knows what's at stake come Saturday.

"It's win or go home," 49ers linebacker Fred Warner said. "It's about how good can you play in those three hours. And that's the team that's usually is happy at the end of the year."

Welcome to the NFL playoffs.

The road to Super Bowl 58 for the red and gold starts this weekend at the Levi's Stadium.

"I just think that everybody is excited," 49ers fan Raj Melwani said. "Niners football is always fun, but playoff football is another level."

But, standing in the way of that Lombardi trophy is a familiar foe: the Green Bay Packers.

For fans, it almost doesn't seem like a normal playoff run without seeing these colors come to town.

"Just seeing that yellow and green and then that red and gold," 49ers fan Joe Leonor said. "Being a football fan and that tradition of football and it being the playoffs on top of that, it's that whole tradition."

It's a tradition that dates back to the 1950s when the 49ers and Packers first played. The franchises are now squaring up for a NFL record 10th time in the playoffs.

The winner of this game not only punches their ticket to the NFC Championship, but will sit atop the all-time playoff win record in NFL history as well.

Retired Mercury News sportswriter Mark Purdy remembers covering the freezing matchups in Lambeau, as well as the big wins in the Bay.

And he's anticipating another moment that will be etched in the history books again this weekend.

"This really is a NFL classic," Purdy said. "The NFL is really for fans who want to take the ride. And if you've taken the ride with 49ers-Packers over the years, you've seen a lot of great football and a lot of ups and downs and a lot of drama. I expect a lot of drama Saturday as well."

It's drama that you can take part in across the Bay with 49ers sponsored watch parties in San Jose, San Francisco, Oakland and even Mexico City.

But fans say there will be no place like home this weekend.

"I think having the home stadium is definitely a huge advantage," Melwani said. "The fans rocking loud at Levi's Stadium is definitely a huge advantage."

"Niners fans are going to be so hyped up because we hope this is the year," Leonor said.

Fans who wish to participate in the local watch parties must pre-register on the 49ers website. The location information is below for the events happening from 4 p.m. 9 p.m. in the Bay Area.

San Jose Watch Party: San Pedro Social 163 W Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

San Francisco Watch Party: MoMo's 760 2nd St, San Francisco, CA 94107

Oakland Watch Party: Plank 98 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94607

