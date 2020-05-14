Owner of San Francisco's Lefty O'Doul's, Nick Bovis, to plead guilty to wire fraud charges

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The owner of San Francisco's Lefty O'Doul's, Nick Bovis, has agreed to cooperate with a federal investigation and to plead guilty to honest services wire fraud and wire fraud charges, United States Attorney David Anderson and FBI agent John F. Bennett announced Wednesday.A hearing has been requested for Thursday to allow Bovis to plead guilty to the charges by video conference."Originally, Bovis, 56, of San Mateo, was charged in a criminal complaint filed January 15, 2020," officials said. "The original complaint alleged that Bovis and San Francisco Director of Public Works Mohammed Colin Nuru, 57, of San Francisco, attempted to bribe an unnamed San Francisco Airport Commissioner."The complaint alleges that from January of 2018 through April of 2018, Nuru and Bovis attempted to use cash and free travel to bribe the airport commissioner.This was all reportedly part of a scheme "to win a bid for the right to run a restaurant in the San Francisco International Airport," officials said.New information filed by the government Wednesday charges Bovis with two separate crimes: honest services wire fraud and wire fraud. Bovis has signed a plea agreement indicating he will plead guilty to both crimes.Officials say Bovis faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count to which he has agreed to plead guilty. In addition, the court may order additional terms of supervised release and restitution.Nuru is facing corruption charges and could also face prison time.