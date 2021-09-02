Multiple homes destroyed after tornado hits New Jersey town

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10993969" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over Mullica Hill, New Jersey on Thursday morning after a tornado hit the area during severe storms on Wednesday.

Tornado rips through Mullica Hill. Roofs were ripped off several homes, a couple of homes were decimated, right now no report of any serious injuries. @6abc pic.twitter.com/G1UqbaSaJ8 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 2, 2021

Josephine Lane in Mullica Hill, NJ finds itself directly in the path of this funnel cloud. The National Weather Service says a twister touched down in Gloucester County. @6abc

📱: Matthew Izzo https://t.co/6LE3f4OAHX pic.twitter.com/BCPpxpjvaV — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 2, 2021

MULLICA HILL, N.J. -- Officials in southern New Jersey are reporting devastating storm damage after a tornado swept through the region on Wednesday.Video captured multiple homes destroyed in the Mullica Hill section of Gloucester County.Troy Bonnenberg and his children were in the basement. Minutes later, the family emerged unharmed, but their belongings were scattered throughout the South Jersey neighborhood.Bonnenberg soon realized he lost the back half of his home due to the tornado.Right across the street, Bonnenberg's neighbor bore the brunt of this storm. Aluminum siding, roofing, furniture and children's toys were all piled on top of a family's car. The house is now unlivable."It's horrible. You never expect anything like this to happen in this area because you're not in the Midwest," said Robin Wilson Smith of Mullica Hill.It's still unclear how many homes sustained damage from the storm."There's a lot of hurt in New Jersey," Murphy told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday as he discussed damage caused by flooding in the northern part of the state and tornadoes in the southern part of the state.Multiple residents captured videos of the tornado in the area.In nearby Sewell, Logan Wilson could be heard telling his family to "go in the basement" as the funnel cloud whipped past his home.According to Gloucester County officials, two people suffered minor injuries due to the storm.Residents in the county are being asked to stay in their homes unless emergency evacuation is needed. Multiple power lines are down and could cause injury.