Weather

Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says

SILVER SPRINGS, Maryland -- This year has brought its fair share of unprecedented events to the American historical timeline. A global pandemic, an extremely active hurricane season, a hotly-contested election season and an urgent call for social justice will all be in the 2020 scrapbook.

Now there's something else.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that this previous September was the hottest the Earth has seen since 1880. The organization has logged weather data for over a century and reported that year-to-date global temperatures were running second highest in the 141-year climate record.

NOAA scientists believe 2020 could end up ranking among the Earth's top three warmest years on record.



Many of the 10 warmest Septembers have all happened since 2005. This year also had the warmest January through September stretch for Europe, Asia and the Gulf of Mexico on record.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherheatnoaaweatheru.s. & worldheat wave
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Voting 2020 Q&A - your questions get answered
Map: Thousands to lose power in 24 CA counties during PG&E shutoffs
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Oakland
Body cam video released in deadly shooting by Napa Co. deputy
'Millions more' in Bay Area to be impacted by this Red Flag Warning
8-year-old boy keeps video diary of distance learning
SF Zoo reports missing lemur after possible burglary
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
Map shows wineries, landmarks destroyed in Glass Fire
AccuWeather forecast: Clear skies with warm, dry winds
More than 1.5M Californians have already cast mail-in ballots, state says
WATCH TOMORROW: Get your unemployment questions answered live
More TOP STORIES News