Reopening California: Orange County restaurant to reopen again for dine-in service in defiance of California COVID-19 order

Nomads Canteen opened for business over the weekend, selling out of food as customers flocked to the restaurants despite restrictions.
The restaurant will follow strict guidelines, adhering to physical distancing with tables 6 feet apart. Nomads Canteen is expected to reopen at noon Thursday, operating at 40% capacity.
RELATED: 1st CA mall reopens with COVID-19 precautions, despite statewide stay-at-home order
The owner said not everyone is happy with the restaurant opening its doors as COVID-19 cases in the county continue to climb.
Owner Jeff Gourley said the restaurant has even received death threats.
"We've been hit with a lot of 'You're being selfish' or 'You're the best American in the world,'" he said. "None of that is why I'm doing this. I'm team driven. My team is my family. The way I operate is, when there's all these unknowns, when you have the science saying herd immunity is better or shelter-in-place, that's better - all this confusion. All I do is I crunch the numbers myself, I look at the risk and I see what's coming. The financial side of this, I look at my team and I'm not willing to walk away and let guys that have worked for me, with families that depend on me, just be hung out to dry while everybody debates what's going on."
Though last weekend's reopening prompted a visit from the Orange County Health Care Agency, which issued a warning to the owner, many county officials appear to be looking the other way on the matter.
Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner said the warning from the Orange County Health Care Agency ran counter to the county's guidelines.
"The county of Orange has guidelines that we believe are scientifically sound and medically appropriate, and so we're encouraging our businesses to abide by our guidelines while the state orders remain in effect,'' Wagner said. "It's going to be up to the governor whether he lifts the stay-at-home orders.''
Wagner has been a vocal proponent of allowing businesses to reopen and lifting health restrictions due to the coronavirus.
"Our hospital rates ... are still better than surrounding communities,'' Wagner said. And we don't urge our residents to do anything reckless, but it's time for them to live their lives again.''
He suggested that if the state leaves stay-at-home orders in place, the state can send the California Highway Patrol or the National Guard to enforce it.
RELATED: Everything we know about CA businesses opening Friday and what comes next
Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said, however, that when she voted for the guidelines last week, "My understanding was that the county was not recommending that any business overstep the state order, but that businesses could start getting prepared to open utilizing those guidelines that were produced at the meeting.''
Supervisor Doug Chaffee said Wagner's comments are "essentially saying if you want to open up and violate the law we're not going to do
anything about it. I'm sorry to hear it.''
Chaffee said that when proposing the guidelines last week, Wagner "was very careful to point out'' they don't supersede the state's orders.
"Now to say, who cares?' -- that's disappointing,'' Chaffee said. "My intent in voting for it was to put out guidelines to help us get ready to open up, but that businesses not essential were still not essential. We'll get there eventually.''
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the state later this week will issue new guidelines allowing "lower-risk'' retail businesses to reopen with operating modifications, such as offering only curbside pickup.
Newsom, without naming Orange County specifically, said during the virtual press conference Monday that there was "one county'' he was "very impressed with'' in a re-opening plan it submitted to the state.
"That's the spirit of what we're looking for,'' Newsom said. "We just need a more formal process.''
The governor noted there "may be some unfortunate consequences'' for businesses that reopen prematurely. He noted that the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control department visited 81 restaurants and bars that had reopened, and all but one was shut down.
City News Service contributed to this report.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- INTERACTIVE TIMELINE: How close was CA to becoming a NY-level crisis?
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- How California's COVID-19 cases stack up against other hot spot states
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on Asian American community
- WATCH: 'Race & Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation' virtual town hall about COVID-19 impact on African American community
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions