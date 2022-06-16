WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: San Jose's favorite son, Norman Mineta returns home for memorial services

Mayor Liccardo: “There is no doubt Norm Mineta was San Jose’s favorite son.” #abc7now pic.twitter.com/cbEVUpRfiK — David Louie (@abc7david) June 15, 2022

Scouts saluted Sec. Norman Mineta as the procession drove through Japantown. Mineta wore his Boy Scout uniform the day he and his family were forced to relocate to Heart Mountain internment camp in Wyoming pursuant to E.O. 9066. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/udgPIIOCtp — David Louie (@abc7david) June 15, 2022

Residents line motorcade route as Sec. Norman Mineta procession on its way to City Hall drove down N. 5th St. in San Jose Japantown where he grew up, passing his childhood home. Choir sang, Taiko drums sounded, Scouts saluted. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/X6CxgrqjiS — David Louie (@abc7david) June 15, 2022

Flag suspended from two San Jose Fire aerial ladders to greet mourners attending the City Hall rotunda remembrance for Sec. Norman Mineta. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Zh9z26Tu4a — David Louie (@abc7david) June 15, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Native son Norman Y. Mineta served 11 terms in Congress representing San Jose. He served two Presidents as the Secretary of Commerce and the Secretary of Transportation. However, he often told friends that the title he liked most after decades of public service was having served as the Mayor San Jose. Mineta returned home to San Jose Wednesday morning where he will be laid to rest after dying May 3 at his home in Edgewater, Maryland. His cremated remains were hand carried by Rear Admiral Joanna Nunan aboard a commercial flight to San Jose's international airport, which bears his name.At the airport, the plane was showered by water cannons shot from two new firefighting rigs bearing Mineta's name. There was a motorcade from the tarmac along Taylor Street to San Jose's Japantown where Mineta grew up.The procession turned onto North Fifth Street where residents lined the sidewalk outside two churches to pay their respects. Children from the Lotus Preschool stood outside the San Jose Buddhist Church, holding a banner with their names. A woman across the street held up a sign to the slowly moving stretch limousine carrying the wooden urn with Mineta's wife Deni, saying "Thanks a Million, Norm." Norm was how people knew him, not Norman.A block away, a choir sang outside the Wesley United Methodist Church. Members of the renowned San Jose Taiko group drummed. Perhaps most meaningful of all, several Scout troops stood at attention to salute the hearse at the railroad tracks at Fifth and Empire streets where Mineta and his family were ordered to board a train that would take them to the Heart Mountain internment camp in Wyoming as a result of Executive Order 9066 aimed at Japanese Americans during World War II. A young Mineta wore his Scout uniform that day and was stripped of his beloved baseball bat.The motorcade then arrived at San Jose City Hall where Mineta's urn is lying in state Wednesday afternoon for the public to file past and to pay their respects. Two long-time friends and political colleagues, Rod Diridon Sr. and Blanca Alvarado, both former county supervisors, provided remarks. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo and Vice Mayor Chappie Jones presented a proclamation to Mrs. Mineta that June 16 is Norman Y. Mineta Day in San Jose. A public memorial service is scheduled Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the San Jose Civic.