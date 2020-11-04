2020 presidential election

North Bay Republicans hold a watch party, hoping to celebrate a Trump victory

By Cornell W. Barnard
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- North Bay Republicans watched the race for the White House closely, hoping President Donald Trump keeps his job for four more years. They held a watch party in Novato Tuesday night.

About 100 Donald Trump supporters gathered at a downtown Novato winery to watch election returns roll in on a big screen TV.

RELATED: Live updates and results for 2020 presidential election, Bay Area races

Natalie McGuire, a Trump supporter, said, "it's going well, hoping for a good outcome, hoping Trump will win."

Stone Davidson agreed, "I want to gather with like-minded people and celebrate a Trump victory."

There were few masks being worn and little social distancing being observed at the event.

RELATED: When will we know 2020 presidential election winner?

It was sponsored by Moving Marin Right, a group of North Bay Republicans who want to see the president stay in the White House for four more years.

Many said they did not believe polls which showed Trump well behind Joe Biden.

"Not a single person is surprised what's happening here tonight, we didn't believe the polls," said Trump supporter, Melanie Morgan, "I think Trump is going to win tonight."

WATCH: Trump wants Supreme Court involved in 2020 presidential election results
EMBED More News Videos

President Donald Trump, in an early morning appearance at the White House, made premature claims of victories in several key states and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.



Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
