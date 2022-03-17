gas prices

North Carolina gas station lowers prices to $2.25 to give community break at the pump

The station in Burnsville ran out of gas in a few hours, but the owners plan to drop the price again soon.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NC gas station lowers price to $2.25 a gallon to help community

NORTH CAROLINA (KGO) -- Imagine buying gas for about $2 a gallon.

That's hard to come by these days, but lucky drivers in North Carolina were able to get it for $2.25 a gallon.

Gas station owners in Burnsville said they wanted to help people during this time, so they took a loss and dropped their prices.

Their customers were very thankful.

RELATED: Name brand or generic? What to know about buying cheaper gas amid soaring fuel prices

"I think that's really great and kind of them to do that for people around here like us," customer Caylie Vess said. "I think it's really good of them."

The cheap gas was available from just before noon to about 5 p.m., when it ran out.

The station is expecting another delivery Thursday night or Friday morning.

The owners plan to drop the price again soon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynorth carolinamoneygas pricesact of kindnessgas stationu.s. & worldcommunity
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
CA family spends $300 in gas to visit newborn at hospital
California Democrats shoot down gas tax pause
Officials warn drivers to watch out for gas thieves amid high prices
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
TOP STORIES
CA family spends $300 in gas to visit newborn at hospital
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
3 charged in murder of Bay Area TV news guard, police say
UC Merced students voice concerns over dining hall food
Court orders Jussie Smollett released from jail during appeal
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Show More
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
Bay Area falls short of Newsom's 15% water conservation target
Opening statements delayed in trial of Sunny Balwani
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
More TOP STORIES News