Norwegian cyclists complete epic NY to SF ride to celebrate beating brain cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A pair of cyclists from Norway completed an epic bucket-list ride across the United States to celebrate a medical milestone.

Arne Hove and his good friend Bjorn Amdal had been riding for 25 days straight, starting in New York on June 21st. The friends cycled through 15 states including West Virginia, Missouri and Utah making new friends along the way. The duo arrived in San Francisco this weekend, after climbing elevations in Colorado of more than 14,000 feet and riding a total of 3,400 miles.

This was a journey Arne wasn't sure he'd ever get to make.

"One and a half years ago I got a diagnosis of a malignant brain tumor," he said. "My good friend here had a talk if I got through this we have to do something a phenomenal epic ride together. When you have a serious message like I got, there's no reason to delay things. That was my motivation."

Arne says he and Bjorn met many wonderful people along their journey and documented much of it in a Facebook page.

The pair's coast-to-coast ride also raised money for cancer research in Norway. With one ride in the books and free of any tumors, the men are already thinking of doing another epic ride in the near future.

