75-year-old man dies in crash after SUV overturns on freeway in Novato, CHP says

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has died after his SUV overturned on Highway 101 in Novato, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says at about 4:45 Saturday afternoon, the man's car hit several objects including a metal pole before landing on its roof.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

It's unknown if the weather played a role.

