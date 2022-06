UPDATE AS OF 5:02 p.m. the #2 lane of US-101 northbound near San Antonio Road has been shut down. https://t.co/K9yhOKdICT — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) June 28, 2022

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- A grass fire burning in Marin County has shut down at least one northbound lane of Highway 101 near San Antonio Road, CHP said Monday.The 114-acre fire is burning near the Redwood Sanitary Landfill, and it currently 40% contained, according to the Novato Police.Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if possible.