building a better bay area

Nuro gets green light to launch fully autonomous delivery vehicles in Bay Area

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The next step in home delivery will roll out early next year, using fully autonomous vehicles. Silicon Valley based Nuro is the first to get state approval to launch commercial service. It's sure to change the workplace and the economy, both pillars of Building A Better Bay Area.

It's a potential game-changer as demand grows for home delivery during and after the pandemic. The green light from the DMV gives Mountain View's Nuro the ability to launch a fleet of autonomous vehicles to make commercial deliveries using public streets. It has developed a Prius along with a custom-built vehicle, called the R2.

RELATED: Coronavirus: South Bay company uses delivery robots to help health care workers battle COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Mountain View based robotics company Nuro is using their self-driving vehicles called "R2" to provide logistical support for the health care workers battling COVID-19.



"It is a zero occupant vehicle, so there's no space for a human inside of it," said Aidan Sullivan, Nuro's director of public policy and government relations. "It is smaller and narrower than a standard passenger vehicle. However, it is fully road legal, and the vehicle has two compartments."

The compartments can be customized to keep pizza hot or groceries cool. Customers will be notified on their smartphones when a delivery has left so they can track arrival and be curbside to take delivery.

Nuro has been testing its autonomous vehicles for two years in the Phoenix and Houston areas. The initial service area will be portions of San Mateo and Santa Clara counties in and around Palo Alto.

RELATED: GM's Cruise to launch driverless cars without human backups in San Francisco by end of year

When deployed early next year, the vehicles will operate entirely on their own to obey traffic signals and to move safely around pedestrians, bicyclists and other vehicles. Top speed is limited to 25 miles per hour. No so-called chase cars with humans will be lurking in the background.

"That was part of the process with the DMV to review both the safety and the reliability standpoint of the vehicles," explained Sullivan. So is a requirement for $5 million in insurance.

Nuro is lining up restaurants, grocers and retail stores to handle their deliveries. Contactless, driver-free deliveries are coming soon with no tip expected.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymountain viewbuilding a better bay areaself driving carsilicon valleycarelectric vehiclesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area hospitals rescheduling some elective surgeries
Household gatherings are driving COVID-19 spread, data shows
South Bay hospitals brace for surge related to holiday travel
Monterey Bay Aquarium loans freezer to store COVID-19 vaccines
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Auto shop owner speaks out on controversial COVID-19 promotion
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
Household gatherings are driving COVID-19 spread, data shows
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Columbus, Ohio officer who shot unarmed Black man fired
Show More
Bay Area hospitals rescheduling some elective surgeries
House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Traveling may require COVID vaccine passport in near future
More TOP STORIES News