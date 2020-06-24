New York City Marathon canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

NEW YORK -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon is canceled.
The New York Road Runners, the event organizer, in partnership with the Mayor's Office of the City of New York, has made the decision to cancel the world's largest marathon due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff and the many partners and communities that support the event.
"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first," Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."
"Canceling this year's TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective," said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners. "Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year."
NYRR will be connecting directly with runners registered for the marathon by July 15 with more information regarding the cancellation resolution details, including the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry in either 2021, 2022 or 2023. Runners who gained entry through a charity or tour operator should reach out beginning July 1 to that organization for the options available to them.
This year's marathon was set to be the 50th running of the event, which began in 1970 and has grown to become the world's largest marathon, with 53,640 finishers in 2019.
Runners registered for the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon and others from around the world will be invited to participate in the third annual TCS New York City Marathon - Virtual 26.2M taking place from Oct. 17 through Nov. 1. Further details on the virtual marathon will be shared in July.
In addition to the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon, the 2020 Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5K on Oct. 31 has also been canceled. NYRR had previously canceled all in-person events and programs through Aug. 15. In the days and weeks ahead, NYRR will continue to work closely with government officials regarding the status of other in-person events and programs in 2020, with the likelihood of additional cancellations to be announced this summer.
The 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon will take place on Nov. 7, 2021.
For the latest information on NYRR events, programs, and initiatives, visit nyrr.org.
