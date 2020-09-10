Night Before September 11, 2001: Watch the late-night newscast from the local ABC station in NYC

Eyewitness News at 11 began after midnight 19 years ago, delayed by Monday Night Football. No one could have predicted what would happen the next day, a day Meteorologist Sam Champion forecasted as "sunny and pleasant."

NEW YORK -- In the early hours of Sept. 11, 2001, WABC-TV, our sister station in New York City, aired its 11 p.m. newscast after midnight because of Monday Night Football delays.

Michael Jordan, a wild high school party and the New York Giants dominated headlines.

No one could have predicted what would happen hours later.

That night, Meteorologist Sam Champion forecasted "sunny and pleasant" weather for Tuesday, Sept. 11. His weather report also includes a shot of the Twin Towers in Lower Manhattan.

2023 marks 22 years since the 9/11 terror attacks, when hijacked planes piloted by al-Qaida terrorists crashed in New York, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 died, and the attacks changed America -- and the world -- forever.

Check out the full newscast in the video below: