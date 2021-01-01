San Francisco police to crack down on non-virtual NYE gatherings, conduct DUI patrols

"There are no New Year's Eve events in San Francisco this year," said SFPD Officer Robert Rueca.
All non-virtual gatherings outside your home are prohibited, yet some parties posted online appear to not be playing by the rules.
"We are monitoring any types of private events throughout the city, actively investigating them," said Rueca.
ABC7 found some posts on neighborhood networking site Nextdoor and Eventbrite that are listing home addresses for "Shimmer and Shine NYE parties" and an in-person "Masked ball extravaganza." SFPD has received similar complaints and will be working with the city attorney and the San Francisco Dept. of Public Health to address them.
"If we have the opportunity to work with either the business owner or the person promoting those events, we are doing that," said Rueca.
The San Francisco fireworks show has been canceled, but there are more than a dozen virtual celebrations scheduled across the city, according to Eventbrite.
"With the regional state at home order, we are not to celebrate with anyone outside our immediate household," said Victor Lim, with the San Francisco Dept. of Emergency Management.
According to SFPD, additional officers will be patrolling areas near Union Square, Embarcadero, and Market Street Corridor to ensure there are no large in-person gatherings or illegal fireworks - which includes firecrackers and sparklers. Police will be issuing warnings for those caught. Those who repeatedly don't comply could face a criminal citation.
"Whatever you do tonight, please celebrate responsibly, don't drink and drive," said Rueca.
SFPD will be conducting DUI patrols across the city starting at 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. To report a noise complaint, do so by dialing 3-1-1.
