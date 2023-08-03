Oakland police are investigating a burglary at a 7-Eleven early Thursday morning where a car drove into the store.

Car crashes through Oakland 7-Eleven in burglary scheme, police say

They say one of the suspects used a car to plow into the front window and door of the store. It happened at the 7-Eleven on 23rd Avenue, just before 4 a.m.

Merchandise was seen scattered outside the parking lot.

Police say the incident involved six people in three vehicles.

One of the cars was used to crash into the store, they say, while the other two vehicles were used as getaway cars.

