4 hit by outside celebratory gunfire at Oakland A's coliseum after postgame fireworks, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police say four people inside RingCentral Coliseum were struck by outside celebratory Fourth of July gunfire on Monday night.Following the fireworks show after the Oakland A's game, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland.A fourth victim later walked into a hospital. All four victims are expected to survive.The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.