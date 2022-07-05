4 hit by outside celebratory gunfire at Oakland A's coliseum after postgame fireworks, police say

Following the fireworks show after the Oakland A's game, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland.
A fourth victim later walked into a hospital. All four victims are expected to survive.
The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward up to $20,000 for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.
