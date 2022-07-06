3-year-old boy critically injured after being shot in East Oakland on July 4th

3-year-old critically injured in East Oakland shooting on July 4th

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A 3-year-old boy is in critical but stable condition after he was shot Monday night in East Oakland, police said.

The boy was shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of 26th Avenue. The boy was taken to a hospital following the shooting and police have opened an investigation.

In a press conference Tuesday afternoon, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said officers likely saved the boy's life by taking him to the hospital instead of waiting for other emergency personnel to arrive.

Investigators are looking into whether or not a relative might have been involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to please call the Oakland police felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.

The Bay City News Service contributed to this article.

