Oakland Athletics now accepting Bitcoin for full season suite payment

By Andrew Morris
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Athletics have ventured into the world of crypto with the announcement of a new Bitcoin payment system.

Now through Opening Day on April 1st, fans can purchase a full season of box suite tickets for the price of one Bitcoin.

The team is among the first in Major League Baseball to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, promoting the benefits of staying socially-distant in fans' return to live games.

"We invite our fans to become the first Bitcoin suite holders in sports," said A's President Dave Kaval in a news release. "The price of a season suite may fluctuate depending on when it's purchased, which adds to the excitement!"

The price of a single Bitcoin has hovered between $50,000 and $60,000 for the past month. Single-game suites start at $594 select games in April.

Current California coronavirus health guidelines limit general stadium seating to pods of two or four people, and suites up to six guests. Coliseum suites come with ballpark snacks, a bird's-eye view of the game below, as well as a private bathroom.

The Oakland A's will open the 2021 season when they host the division-rival Houston Astros at the Oakland Coliseum on April 1st.

