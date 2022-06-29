Oakland Athletics

Oakland city council member leads A's Howard Terminal rally ahead of council vote

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland city council member led a rally on Wednesday ahead of a city council meeting to demand the right to vote on the use of public funds for the proposed Oakland A's Howard Terminal Stadium development.

RELATED: Oakland City Council votes to certify EIR for A's Howard Terminal ballpark

Council member Noel Gallo, OUSD board member Mike Huchinson and community activist Naomi Schiif were there.

The council meeting is scheduled for July 5.

Reporter Anser Hassan will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m. on ABC7 News.

