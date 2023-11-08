  • Watch Now

Oakland City Council resolution affirms belief A's belong in Bay Area

By Casey Pratt KGO
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 8:16PM
The Oakland City Council was poised to pass a resolution on Tuesday, affirming its belief that the team belongs in the city.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland City Council unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday, affirming its belief that the team belongs in the city and backing the effort to build a ballpark at Howard Terminal.

Wearing 'stAy' shirts, A's fans packed the City Council Chambers ahead of Tuesday's vote. Representatives from the City, the Port of Oakland, and local labor leaders all joined in.

This effort was a show of unity designed to send a message to MLB's owners ahead of their potential relocation vote, which could happen as early as next week.

