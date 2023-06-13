A reverse boycott of the Athletics game will be held Tuesday to urge the ownership to sell the the team to someone who will keep them in Oakland.

Reverse boycott of Oakland A's game to be held, but some die-hards say they won't attend

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Seven thousand shirts made by Oakland A's fans will be handed out at the tailgate of Tuesday's ballgame in Oakland.

All of those shirts say "SELL." It's a message from fans to A's owner John Fisher - a message urging him to sell the team to someone who will keep them in Oakland instead of trying to move them to Las Vegas.

While many are on board with Tuesday's reverse boycott, some say they are done supporting ownership.

"It's a merry-go-round of BS, they just need to stop it, get off, sell the team to somebody who cares about us and the players," said Dana Morgan who is an Athletics die-hard fan with a home full of memorabilia.

"We will be handing out shirts in B Lot as well as different gates around the stadium to let ownership know they need to sell this team and keep this team in Oakland," said Anson Casanares of the Oakland 68's.

While A's fan pride for the team may be strong, Dana Morgan from Pinole has Athletics bobbleheads for as far as the eye can see, along with player signatures that would make any A's fan drool.

"I got my Dennis Eckersley ball. I got my Dallas Braden section, my Rickey Henderson section," she said.

It's a different story though when it comes to her opinions about ownership, the reason why she won't be going to the reverse boycott.

"Until there is a shovel in the ground, I'm not going to give them a penny, not even for parking. It's sad because I miss them," said Morgan.

Had Dana wanted to go to Tuesday's reverse boycott, she'd likely have dozens if not hundreds of items that she could wear. Her home is filled with Athletics gear including jerseys, shirts, and sweatshirts but she says she's holding strong to her beliefs.

"Again, it's down to the dollar and that's all they care about and I just can't spend our hard earned money," said Morgan.

That's saying a lot for somebody who paid for a cardboard cutout of herself in the Coliseum stands during COVID; and someone who recently attended between 35 and 40 games a year. Like many other Athletics fans, she's hoping for a team sale but is prepared for a possible move.

"I still support them. I still love them. I guess the next tattoos I get on my ankle are tears if they do move, but hopefully not," said Dana.

