16 injured, 2 critically after car slams head-on into bus, another vehicle in Oakland: officials

At least 14 people were injured after an AC Transit Bus was struck by a car head-on in East Oakland on Friday, according to fire officials.

At least 14 people were injured after an AC Transit Bus was struck by a car head-on in East Oakland on Friday, according to fire officials.

At least 14 people were injured after an AC Transit Bus was struck by a car head-on in East Oakland on Friday, according to fire officials.

At least 14 people were injured after an AC Transit Bus was struck by a car head-on in East Oakland on Friday, according to fire officials.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- At least 16 people were injured after an AC Transit Bus was struck by a speeding car that veered into its path after colliding with another vehicle in East Oakland on Friday, according to officials.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Of the 16, 10 were transported to a local hospital, nine of which had complaints of pain.

The rapid transit bus was northbound on International Boulevard at 54th Avenue when the collision occurred, transit spokesman Robert Lyles said.

Twelve people were on the bus including the driver, he said.

Fire crews say three vehicles were involved in the incident and there are at least 16 people injured as of Saturday, two of which are critical.

The drivers of a Chrysler 300 sedan and a Toyota Prius were also hurt.

The Chrysler was southbound on International Boulevard at an unknown speed when it collided with the Toyota as it attempted to turn left onto 54th Avenue, Lyles said.

The out-of-control Chrysler crossed a raised center median and into the dedicated bus lane, where it collided with the bus, he said.

SKY7 was over the scene where there was a massive emergency response from firefighters and police.

The crash involved an AC Transit "Tempo" bus on the 1T line, that's the rapid bus line that goes along International.

Bay City News contributed to this article.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live