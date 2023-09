A fiery crash has shut down lanes on eastbound Interstate 580 between 35th and Fruitvale Avenues in Oakland.

Fiery crash shuts down lanes on eastbound I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A fiery crash has shut down lanes on eastbound Interstate 580 between 35th and Fruitvale Avenues in Oakland.

SKY7 was over the scene where multiple agencies are investigating the accident.

It's unknown if there are any major injuries

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

