Authorities investigating deadly overnight Bay Area crashes

One person has died and two others injured after a fatal crash on Interstate 280 in San Mateo County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- There were two deadly crashes in the Bay Area overnight Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol says one person is dead and two others are injured after a fatal crash on Interstate 280 in San Mateo County.

The accident happened just before 3 a.m. on Southbound 280 and Eastbound 92 in Redwood City.

The CHP says it appears a black Volkswagen hit a concrete overpass barrier -- then veered back into the middle lane where it stalled and was slammed into by a white Honda CRV.

The person inside the black Volkswagen died at the scene, the CHP said.

MORE: 4 killed in several Bay Area wrong-way car crashes this weekend, CHP says

Two people in the white Honda have minor injuries, the CHP added.

It is unknown if driver of the Volkswagen was under the influence at the time of the crash, the CHP said. The driver and passenger in the Honda were determined to not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, authorities said.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Officer E. Jimenez with the Redwood City CHP at (650) -779-2700.

MORE: 4-year-old girl run over, killed by car while visiting San Francisco from out of town

There was another fatal crash on Highway 101 in San Francisco near Silver Avenue.

Police say prior to the crash, they received a report of a wrong way driver on Vermont St.

Video showed traffic was at a standstill going north in the Portola overnight Sunday. It happened right before the 280 connection.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live