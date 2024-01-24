EXCLUSIVE: Mom, her 2-year-old reunite after child taken in suspected Oakland carjacking

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A mother and her 2-year-old were reunited after the child was taken in a suspected carjacking in Oakland Tuesday afternoon.

ABC7 News was at the scene in San Leandro as police brought the little boy back to her.

You can see officers hand him over and she gives him a quick hug.

The mother tells us a carjacker took her son out of the car, left him alone at a warehouse complex and then kept going in the stolen car.

A bystander found the child and called police.

Police say the child was in the backseat of a white Honda Accord that they believe was carjacked at 85th Avenue near G Street in East Oakland.

That's close to the Coliseum complex.

Investigators haven't said yet whether they have located the car or any possible suspects.

