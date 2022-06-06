EXCLUSIVE: Thieves lead police on high-speed chase across East Bay in stolen Maserati

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11666147" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A vehicle led CHP on a chase from Emeryville across the Bay Bridge Saturday afternoon, causing dangerous driving conditions for people heading west.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A wild high-speed police pursuit that started with one carjacking in Oakland ended up with multiple arrests Sunday afternoon.SKY7 was overhead for just about all of it.Police say multiple suspects stole a White Maserati near 107th avenue in East Oakland.That led to the initial chase, which went on for about 45 minutes and stretched into Alameda, then back to Oakland.SKY7 tracked the stolen car racing along three different highways then onto surface streets, and then into North Oakland through several busy intersections.The car thieves eventually decided to ditch the Maserati.Then they run about a block to a parked gray minivan.You'll see the driver get out of her van.Police say she was there to pick up the suspects during the getaway.After trying to pile into the van, the suspects take off running once again- but a couple of them didn't get far.Police eventually tracked down and two of the suspects, and took the woman into custody.