EXCLUSIVE: Elderly man dragged along pavement during brazen Oakland Chinatown carjacking

EXCLUSIVE: Elderly man dragged along road during Oakland carjacking

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A horrifying carjacking where the victim is dragged on the pavement serves as a reminder to never leave your keys in the car.

Surveillance video shows a man casing the area of 8th and Jackson in Chinatown. A man in his 60s pulls his car up to the market, steps out leaving the door wide open and picks up a bag of rice.

Even though the errand took just seconds, it was enough time for the suspect to enter the vehicle and drive off.



You see the owner of the car grab on, in an effort to stop the carjacking. Instead, he's dragged on the ground, several feet before letting go. The victim suffered abrasions to multiple parts of his body, including his face.

Chinatown Chamber president Carl Chan reminds shoppers to never leave your car door open and to take your keys with you when shopping.

He credits the many community members and safety volunteers nearby for rushing to aid the victim and calling Oakland police who arrived minutes after the incident.

"Both patrol groups came in to help and a young lady made the call and did translation. Also the Capitan to Blue Angels, he also is a Chinese doctor. So he gave the victim the treatment he needed," Chan said.

Chan also added how bringing attention to these incidents involving AAPI victims needs to continue.

"People may think crime is down, especially AAPI hate, but knowing so many victims, they are afraid to report to police it seem like it's slowing down but it's not. We need to make sure people under these situations understand please report to police so we can not only help the family but let people know that this kind of incidents happen in our community."

The suspect, according to Chan, is still at large.

