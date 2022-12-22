How liaison officers' work is impacting AAPI communities in Oakland

Oakland police say robberies are down in the city's AAPI communities ever since their community liaison officers have been on scene.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Following this year's spike in crime and attacks on the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, community leaders in Oakland demanded that the Oakland Police Department and city leaders do more.

In August, a new resource center was opened in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood. Born in Vietnam and raised San Jose, Officer Anh Nguyen, a nine-year veteran of OPD, was named the new community liaison officer.

And it seems to be working. OPD tells ABC7 News that robberies are down 60% since officer Nguyen has been on scene. And, that there have been no robberies reported in Chinatown in all of November.

AAPI leaders say the underreporting of crime is one of the community's biggest challenges. So, more education on how to report and on victim's rights is being done.

The drop in crime may be welcomed news, but there are those who are critical of over-policing - especially in communities of color.

