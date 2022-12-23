Oakland police chief says new crime plan has led to reduction in homicides, shootings

Oakland police chief says homicides and shootings have decreased significantly in the city ever since the department implemented a new crime plan.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The City of Oakland saw a spike a in gun violence in late Sept., which prompted Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong to implement a new crime plan.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

According to the Oakland Police Department, the new, all-hands-on-deck approach includes adding more officers to the criminal investigation unit and more foot patrols, along with the controversial new traffic motor unit. There is also continued focus on the city's ceasefire strategy.

Armstrong says it is working. He says both violent crimes and homicides have dropped 50%. And they have recovered more than 1,300 firearms, which Armstrong says is a record.

"We will finish this year with a decline in homicides. And what is more significant is a 25% decline in overall shootings," Chief Armstrong said.

MORE: How liaison officers' work is impacting AAPI communities in Oakland

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live