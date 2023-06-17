  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Officers searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal pedestrian accident in Oakland

KGO logo
Saturday, June 17, 2023 6:03PM
Hit-and-run driver kills pedestrian in Oakland, police say
EMBED <>More Videos

One person is dead after a car crash Friday night in Oakland. Witnesses claim it was caused by an illegal street race.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a car crash Friday night in Oakland.

It happened after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue.

Witnesses claim the crash was caused by an illegal street race.

MORE: Arrest made in hit-and-run death of 100-year-old in Oakland, police say

Police say the crash involved an "adult pedestrian" who was then taken to the hospital.

The victim later died.

Investigators say the driver of the car that hit the victim fled the scene.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW