Officers searching for hit-and-run driver in fatal pedestrian accident in Oakland

One person is dead after a car crash Friday night in Oakland. Witnesses claim it was caused by an illegal street race.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead after a car crash Friday night in Oakland.

It happened after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vicksburg Avenue.

Witnesses claim the crash was caused by an illegal street race.

Police say the crash involved an "adult pedestrian" who was then taken to the hospital.

The victim later died.

Investigators say the driver of the car that hit the victim fled the scene.

