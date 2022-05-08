2 cases of suspected DUI drivers crash into Oakland, Richmond police vehicles

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two cases of suspected DUI over the weekend in the East Bay involved drivers crashing into law enforcement vehicles.

The Alameda County Sheriff's office says a drunk driver was speeding and ran a red light early this morning, crashing into a deputy's vehicle.

It happened at 16th avenue and Foothill Boulevard.


That deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The driver was arrested.

In a second DUI case, a driver crashed last night into a Richmond police officer's motorcycle.

No one was seriously hurt.

Richmond police say the driver was on probation for DUI, had a felony DUI warrant for his arrest. His breath alcohol test at the scene was more than three times the legal limit.


