2 cases of suspected DUI drivers crash into Oakland, Richmond police vehicles

4:30am, 16th Ave @ Foothill in Oakland, A drunk driver ran a red light at a high rate of speed and crashed into our patrol deputy. Our deputy was transported to the hospital with injuries but will recover. The drunk driver was arrested. We are thankful nobody died. pic.twitter.com/e5UKQbT2iJ — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 8, 2022

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two cases of suspected DUI over the weekend in the East Bay involved drivers crashing into law enforcement vehicles.The Alameda County Sheriff's office says a drunk driver was speeding and ran a red light early this morning, crashing into a deputy's vehicle.It happened at 16th avenue and Foothill Boulevard.That deputy was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.The driver was arrested.In a second DUI case, a driver crashed last night into a Richmond police officer's motorcycle.No one was seriously hurt.Richmond police say the driver was on probation for DUI, had a felony DUI warrant for his arrest. His breath alcohol test at the scene was more than three times the legal limit.