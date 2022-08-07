Oakland Dynamites youth football team meets Denver Broncos at training camp

Members of the Oakland Dynamites pee wee football team got to meet NFL All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson and the rest of the Denver Broncos Friday.

The Dynamites are in Colorado for a series of games this weekend and got to visit Broncos training camp.

Just last weekend, the Dynamites game at Oakland Tech High School was interrupted by gunfire in the stands.

Three people including a 6-year-old girl were hit by gunshots.

Broncos backup quarterback Josh Johnson is an Oakland Native. That's him wearing number 11.

He organized the visit after learning the team would be in the Denver area.

