Crews contain 2-alarm structure fire in Oakland on Martin Luther King Jr Way

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have contained a two-alarm building fire in Oakland Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Junior Way and 29th Street.

Officials say multiple crews were on the scene and reported heavy fire throughout the building. There was partial collapse of the roof and interior, crews added.

"All crews out of bldg due to collapse and heavy fire conditions. Ladder pipes up, exposure protection underway." Oakland Fire tweeted at 4 a.m.





There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
