Crews contain 2-alarm structure fire in Oakland on Martin Luther King Jr Way

#workingfire 3000blk MLK Jr Wy, 2story bldg. Heavy fire showing, #fireattack

E1,15,5,T4,BC2 on scene.

Add’l engine requested. E10 responding. #oakland — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) July 21, 2020

#defensive operations. All crews out of bldg due to collapse and heavy fire conditions. Ladder pipes up, exposure protection underway. — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) July 21, 2020

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews have contained a two-alarm building fire in Oakland Tuesday morning.The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. on Martin Luther King Junior Way and 29th Street.Officials say multiple crews were on the scene and reported heavy fire throughout the building. There was partial collapse of the roof and interior, crews added."All crews out of bldg due to collapse and heavy fire conditions. Ladder pipes up, exposure protection underway." Oakland Fire tweeted at 4 a.m.There are no reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is still unknown.