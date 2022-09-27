Crews responding to 3-alarm grass fire along I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland crews are responding to a 3-alarm fire burning along Interstate 580 near the Edwards Avenue exit.

OFD tweeted out that the fire is along the westbound side of the freeway and was likely sparked by a car fire.

Fire officials say crews are reporting that there is no threat to structures at this time.

